UPDATE: New evidence released in Lexington woman’s homicide

Update: March 17, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New details were released Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court surrounding the death of 62-year old Ava Creech.

- Advertisement -

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington Police Detective Jeremy Adkins testified Creech’s body was found in a closet of a Lexington apartment with her hands bound and her mouth and nose covered in duct tape.

The report says shortly before Creech was killed, she told someone she was going to confront a man named “Bill” about money she was owed.

52-year old William Brown is charged with her murder.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Det. Adkins testified police learned during their investigation that Creech’s phone had last “pinged” in Clay City on September 12, 2020. He says around that time, Brown was caught on surveillance video in that area, according to the report.

Det. Adkins testified a witness told investigators that Brown said members of a “mafia” had killed Creech and that he was there when it happened. Det. Adkins testified he had no knowledge of that particular mafia existing and that all the evidence pointed to Brown, according to the report.

Brown’s fingerprints were found on a mop at Creech’s apartment, according to Det. Adkins’ testimony. He also testified when Brown was caught on surveillance video driving Creech’s car, Brown also had Creech’s medication bottles with him when he was brought in by police, according to the report.

Det. Adkins also testified that Creech’s autopsy showed she died from either asphyxiation or from blunt force trauma consistent with a hammer and that police found a hammer during the investigation, which was taken for analysis, according to the report.

Brown’s attorney said during Wednesday’s hearing that the evidence against his client was largely circumstantial, according to the report.

Fayette District Judge T. Bruce Bell ruled there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury for consideration, according to the report.

Brown remains in jail in Lexington on a $750,000 bond, according to the Fayette County Detention Center records.

Update March 10, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was already charged in connection to a homicide in Lexington, now faces a murder charge in the case, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say they served 52-year old William Brown with a murder warrant on March 8, 2021, in connection to the death of 62-year old Ava Creech. She was reported missing in September 2020. Her body was found hidden in her apartment on Victoria Way on October 2, 2020, according to police.

Brown was arrested in October of last year after police say he was caught on surveillance video driving Creech’s car after she was found dead. They say he also had some of Creech’s belongings. He was also charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, according to investigators.

He has been in jail in Lexington since his arrest.

Original story below from October 9, 2020:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in an apartment on Victoria Way.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested for having her stolen car, which was recovered, police say. He has not be charged in connection with her death.

Last Friday afternoon, October 2, police discovered the body of 62-year-old Ava Kay Rector Creech inside her home at 4104 Victoria Way.

Creech had been dead for some time, police said, and it took several days for the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to positively identify her. According to a post from a friend on her Facebook, she had been missing since Friday, Sept. 11.

Her death was determined to be a homicide, but Coroner Gary Ginn declined to reveal details about how she died or her injuries, citing the investigation.

Lexington Police say it appears Creech may have known her attacker.

Creech was reported missing and her car was reported stolen in September, according to Police spokesperson Brenna Angel. Although police had got to her residence prior to Oct. 2, further investigation last week lead to the discovery of her body.

Creech’s car has been recovered and 51-year-old William Brown, of Morgantown, has been

charged with receiving stolen property because police say he was caught on video surveillance driving the car. He also had some of the woman’s belongings, Angel confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

According to her obituary, she was born in Martin, Ky.,, daughter of Adrian B. Rector and Peggy Joyce Rector. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Billy Joe Akers and Jared Hall, grandchildren, Loren-Ashley Pritchett, Emily Marie Hall and Mia Isabella Hall, a sister, Cindy Lynn Rector, and a brother, Ricky Lee Rector.

She is preceded in death by brother, Steven B. Rector.

“Ava was taken from this earth way before her time and we can only hope now that she is in a better place free of pain and sorrow. She was a mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She will be missed very much, and she loved her children, grandchildren, parents, brother and sister with all her heart and will be dearly missed,” the obituary says.

There will be a private memorial service on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the New Life Worship Center, 1002 Paint Lick Rd., in Berea, Kentucky with her brother, Pastor Ricky Rector officiating.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Ava Kay Rector Creech may be made to www.ChrysalisHouse.org.