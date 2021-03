POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism at the South Fork Church of God west of Slade.

“This was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at all the damage,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post, calling it a “senseless crime.”

Anyone with information should contact Sheriff Danny Rogers at 606-663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch 606-663-4116.