See Video: Farmers bring hay to flood-victim farms in the region

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – While mush of the focus has been on getting food, water and cleaning supplies to help people who suffered flood damage two weeks ago in Eastern Kentucky, help has been needed for other needs.

One hard-hit group has been farmers, especially those to raise cattle and horses. Many lost much of their hay to flood waters.

Earlier this week, a caravan of farmers came through the area, escorted by state troopers and local sheriff’s departments, including Estill County.

“Seeing everyone come together and help one another during this has been awesome. I have seen people here from all over the country helping. I would like to personally thank each and everyone of you that has donated, organized, and volunteered to help our community recover from this disaster,” Estill County Sheriff Chris Flynn said.