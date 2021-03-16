Salyersville man arrested in Pike County for drug trafficking

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 33-year-old Salyersville man is charged with drug trafficking after a vehicle stop in Pike County.

Robert Miller is charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence 2nd Offense, Driving on DUI Suspended License, and several traffic violations, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A trooper responded to a complaint of a vehicle blocking the loading dock of the Quality Foods near the intersection of Highway 460 and Highway 195 in Regina, Ky. at about 6:40 a.m.Tuesday.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, a man was in the driver’s seat, wearing his seat belt with the vehicle running, and the transmission in drive.

During the encounter, the man attempted to pull away; however, the vehicle was against a concrete barrier which held the vehicle from moving. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. During a search, troopers seized 1.25 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a quantity of US currency.

Trooper Sheldon Thomas with KSP Post 9 is leading this investigation.