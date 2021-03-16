Rally at Capitol Tuesday to try urge lawmakers to ban conversion therapy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of people gathered outside the Capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to ban Conversion Therapy.
Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky hosted the event and says while it’s called therapy, it’s more like child abuse.
Conversion Therapy is the practice is any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
The executive director of the group, Tanner Mobley says it’s been pushing for five years to make Conversion Therapy illegal.
“The fact that this is still legal in our state is honestly, just I mean, it’s shocking and we’re better than that,” Mobley said.
He said it’s not only an LGBTQ issue it’s about saving lives. According to the group, 42 percent of youths who experience conversion therapy, or something like it, have attempted suicide.
This legislative session, House bill 19 and Senate bill 30, known as the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, were never assigned a committee and likely won’t considering the shortened session.