New bridge open on Washburn Lane in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the completion of a new bridge on Washburn Lane (CR 1128) over Elk Creek (mile marker 0.25) in Spencer County.

Traffic has shifted from the previous structure nearby to the new bridge. Crews will soon begin work to tear out the old bridge.

Replacement work began in December as part of the Bridging Kentucky program.

Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.