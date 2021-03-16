Man previously convicted of homicide gets 83 months on federal weapons charge

Darryl W. Stewart Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove after Stewart admitted that on September 3, 2019, law enforcement found him in possession of a handgun.

Stewart previously was convicted of reckless homicide in Fayette Circuit Court, in December 2015. Stewart pleaded guilty to the current charge in December 2020.

Under federal law, Stewart must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Carlton S. Shier IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.