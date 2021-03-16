Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit over impeachment expenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal judge has denied a request for a restraining order to prevent collection of more than $60,000 in expenses connected with three different impeachment proceedings, but U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove left open the possibility of a preliminary injunction (impeachment TRO ruling).
In a ruling Tuesday evening, the judge said he would “continue analysis” of the injunction sought by attorneys for the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office.
They have have filed a federal lawsuit (impeachment lawsuit) to avoid bills of more than $60,000.
The suit filed Monday seeks to strike down the state law under which the three groups of petitioners were billed, saying it violates their Constitutional rights.
Among other things, the lawsuit says it penalizes the petitioners for the content of their speech.
State law says anyone who brings an unsuccessful impeachment petition is responsible for the costs associated with it. But the lawsuit claims the law is vague, failing to outline costs and expenses.
The lawsuit asks Van Tatenhove to bar collection of the fees and strike down the law.
