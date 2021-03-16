Lawsuit: Black officers don’t get promotions at LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Louisville police officer has filed a lawsuit claiming the department has unlawful bias and discrimination in its ranks.
The officer says it leaves Black officers out of consideration for promotions. The lawsuit was filed by an attorney, Sam Aguiar, who also represents the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police a year ago.
News outlets report the suit from Officer Philip Satterthwaite claims the Louisville Metro Police Department has a “buddy system.” He says leaders cherry-pick who gets promoted and often leave out Black officers.
Louisville police declined to comment on the suit.