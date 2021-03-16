Knife call creates stir in downtown area, ends in no harm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A call about a man with a knife created a brief stir Tuesday morning near downtown Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Curry Avenue for criminal trespass with the suspect brandishing a knife.

After a brief confrontation with officers, the man was arrested and held on an unrelated warrant while officers sort out the case. Police later clarified the man didn’t brandish the knife, which he had in his waistband.

A business had previously had problems with the person and called police.

The call drew a large police and fire presence in the area of Broadway and Virginia because of other issues but was quickly cleared up.