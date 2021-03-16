Death investigation underway in Allen County

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Adolphus area of Allen County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Police said 55-year-old James E. Russell of Westmoreland, TN was found in a field near his vehicle at the 200 block of Andrew Jackson Highway.

Russell was reported missing to Tennessee authorities earlier this morning, according to police.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy and toxicology have been scheduled for Wednesday.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police.