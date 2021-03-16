Chemical accident drill scheduled Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Chemical Accident/Incident Response and Assistance exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 on the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond.

Blue Grass Chemical Activity first responders, along with BGAD, Madison County and other partners in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program community are slated to participate in this exercise.

Periodic exercises help ensure responders are prepared to handle a chemical event by having the right training and expertise to protect lives and property while making certain the chemical stockpile is safely secured, stored and monitored.

Area residents may hear the Westminster Chimes sound as a part of testing for the exercise.