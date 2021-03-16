Chemical accident drill scheduled Wednesday in Richmond

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
2
Two Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators work together to remove banding from a 155mm projectile containing VX nerve agent before placing the munition in a tray to begin the destruction process Jan. 8. The first VX 155mm projectiles were destroyed Jan. 10, marking the start of the third of five chemical weapons destruction campaigns at the Blue Grass Army Depot. (A portion of this photograph has been blurred in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.)

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Chemical Accident/Incident Response and Assistance exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 on the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond.

Blue Grass Chemical Activity first responders, along with BGAD, Madison County and other partners in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program community are slated to participate in this exercise.

- Advertisement -

Periodic exercises help ensure responders are prepared to handle a chemical event by having the right training and expertise to protect lives and property while making certain the chemical stockpile is safely secured, stored and monitored.

Area residents may hear the Westminster Chimes sound as a part of testing for the exercise.