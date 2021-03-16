Bishop welcomes election of new prioress of Mt. Tabor Benedictines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv. welcomed the election of Sister Kathy Curtis as the new prioress of the Mt. Tabor Benedictines, a monastic, ecumenical community of contemplative women based in Martin, Ky.

The sisters held a prioress election in early March, and Sister Kathy will be installed for her four-year term on June 7. The first non-Catholic to make final monastic profession in the community, she succeeds Sister Eileen Schepers.

“I send my congratulations and support to Sister Kathy,” said Bishop Stowe. “I am also grateful for Sister Eileen’s ministry to the sisters and for making Mt. Tabor a place of prayer and hospitality with such an effect on our local church.”

The Mt. Tabor Benedictines foster a peaceful and prayerful environment and foster interfaith dialogue in their community. They seek to be inclusive in their prayer life and respectful toward all people’s beliefs.