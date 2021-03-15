WTVQ to broadcast 43rd District Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments on myKY

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – During a time when family members of players and fans of local schools can’t be in the gym, ABC 36 is teaming up with HypedUp.TV and the 43rd District to broadcast tournament games live. Beginning with Wednesday’s semifinal games, the boys and girls tournament games will both be broadcast live on myKy or channel 36.2. That is channel 138 if you have Spectrum. If you don’t have Spectrum Cable, then you can access 36.2 with a digital antenna. Due to a previous agreement competing schools have with NFHS, we can not provide an online stream of the game.

This year’s boys and girls tournament will be held at Lafayette High School. Littleton Ward is the Athletics Director at Lafayette. Ward and Fayette County Public Schools Director of Athletics Rob Sayre are both excited for the opportunity.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Channel 36.2 with the 43rd District coverage this week,” says Ward. “Our kids and coaches have worked extremely hard this year and this season to get to this point of tournament play and we appreciate all the love and support from you guys.”

While this partnership is tipping off for the basketball season, it’s only just getting started. Corey Rainey with HypedUp.TV and ABC 36 plan to partner to bring you live football games this fall from around the Lexington area.