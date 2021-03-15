WTVQ to broadcast 43rd District Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments on myKY

Games beginning Wednesday can be seen on channel 36.2/myKY

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
29

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – During a time when family members of players and fans of local schools can’t be in the gym, ABC 36 is teaming up with HypedUp.TV and the 43rd District to broadcast tournament games live.  Beginning with Wednesday’s semifinal games, the boys and girls tournament games will both be broadcast live on myKy or channel 36.2.  That is channel 138 if you have Spectrum.  If you don’t have Spectrum Cable, then you can access 36.2 with a digital antenna.  Due to a previous agreement competing schools have with NFHS, we can not provide an online stream of the game.

This year’s boys and girls tournament will be held at Lafayette High School. Littleton Ward is the Athletics Director at Lafayette. Ward and Fayette County Public Schools Director of Athletics Rob Sayre are both excited for the opportunity.

- Advertisement -

“We are extremely excited to partner with Channel 36.2 with the 43rd District coverage this week,” says Ward. “Our kids and coaches have worked extremely hard this year and this season to get to this point of tournament play and we appreciate all the love and support from you guys.”

While this partnership is tipping off for the basketball season, it’s only just getting started. Corey Rainey with HypedUp.TV and ABC 36 plan to partner to bring you live football games this fall from around the Lexington area.

Previous articleGood Samaritan needs to replenish supply of luggage, duffel bags, backpacks
Next articleLicensed child care facilities return to traditional classroom group sizes
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com