Magoffin man arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

FALCON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 50-year-old Salyersville man is charged with drug trafficking and other offenses following a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jerry Shepherd was caught during a traffic stop near the intersection of KY Route 40 and KY Route 1437 in Magoffin County at 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle was arrested for operating the motor vehicle under the influence. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and more than $8,000 in cash.

Jerry Shepherd, 50, of Salyersville, was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, and several traffic and equipment violations.

Trooper Ryan Hale with KSP Post 9 is leading this investigation.