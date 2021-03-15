Licensed child care facilities return to traditional classroom group sizes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced licensed child care facilities will be returning to traditional classroom group sizes.

The staff ratio for infants is 1-to-5 with a maximum of 10.

For kids 7 and older, the ratio is one staff member per 25 children with a maximum of 30.

Children and adults will still follow COVID safety guidelines, like temperature checks, continued PPE and proper sanitation.

Staff members are also being asked to work with the same children each day.

The only exception to mix children at the beginning and end of the day will be sibling groups.

Due to social distancing, there will still be limited facility visits.

Facilities may continue virtual tours and or hold physical tours after hours but not during normal operations.

“This is getting us closer to a new normal but these are exciting things that we are able to do as more people get vaccinated and as cases continue to decrease,” Beshear said.

Students enrolled in childcare development associates programs who are required to finish up their observations may return to facilities as well with their assessors.