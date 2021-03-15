Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of Cumberland Parkway for up to 10 hours

UPDATE POSTED 9:30 A.M. MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police Post 15 troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle fatal collision involving a semi tractor trailer.

The westbound lane of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland is closed off at exit 46, according to the KSP.

Drivers should detour on west Hwy 80 and get back on the Cumberland Parkway in Edmonton, Ky. at exit 29 if needed. Updated information will be released when the roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8 A.M. MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed the westbound lanes of the Cumberland Parkway in Adair County for up to 10 hours.

According to the state Transportation Department, the accident is at mile marker 44 westbound on the Cumberland Parkway. As of 8 a.m., the state said the road could be closed for eight to 10 hours for clean up and accident reconstruction.