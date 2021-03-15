Farm Bureau beef cattle sale sees some increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo finished with more than $770,000 in total sales in the 35th edition of the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the first weekend of March.

Total sales in 2021 were $773,590, a decrease of $215,040 compared to last year’s sales. Although total sales were down, the average sale increased by $142 to $2,191 per lot, with 129.5 less lots (353) auctioned this year.

“As the largest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi River, Kentucky showcases that fact at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo each year,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled or severely limited many events last year, there was concern the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Beef Expo would see a similar fate. But we were extremely pleased to be able to have this year’s show go forward. Although the show was modified and sale totals were down, average prices were up, showing promise as we continue to recover from the pandemic’s hardships.”

Gelbvieh cattle brought an average of $3,417 per lot to lead all breeds. The sale topper was a $9,500 Gelbvieh Balancer Grand Champion Female from Green Hills Gelbvieh farm out of Mount Ulla, North Carolina. The Beef Expo welcomed 12 states and 11 breeds this year.

In the junior show, 525 cattle from 12 states passed through the show ring, including 267 from Kentucky. This year’s expo did not having a judging contest due to the restrictions placed on the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Beef Expo’s main sponsors were Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.