Deputy has busy morning, two traffic stops land four in jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two early-morning traffic stops land four people in jail on drug charges.

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that on March 15, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Deputy Tan Hudson was on routine patrol when he saw a maroon Honda cross the center line and the shoulder fog line.

Hudson stopped the car and saw 19-year-old Bailey Huff appeared to be under the influence and during his investigation, found Huff had used marijuana and meth, the sheriff said, noting Huff failed field sobriety tests.

Lieutenant Richard Smith deployed his K9 Giro, and the drug dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car. During a search, deputies found approximately 1.2 grams of meth, baggies, and a large amount of cash.Huff is charged with:

Reckless Driving

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substances 1 st offense

offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st degree 1 st offense (Methamphetamine)

degree 1 offense (Methamphetamine) Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Deputy Hudson was assisted by Lt. Richard Smith and Deputy Nick Barber on the scene.

At about 2:40 a.m., Hudson stopped a beige Buick and encountered the driver, 32-year-old

Larry Pyles, of Monticello, Speck said.

Smelling marijuana coming from the car, Hudson asked for and obtained consent to search. He identified 20-year-old Daulton Huling, of Somerset, and 19-year-old Bryson Delap, of Whitley City, as passengers in the car, the sheriff said.

During a search of the car, Hudson located suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and suspected marijuana, according to Speck.

Pyles was charged with Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Heroin).

Huling was charged with Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Heroin).

Delapwas charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Heroin).

Deputy Hudson was assisted by the Kentucky State Police on the scene. The case remains under investigation by Deputy Tan Hudson and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.