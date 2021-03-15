UPDATE: Lexington man charged with murder in case where body found in burning car

UPDATE POSTED 2:15 P.M. MARCH 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Lexington man has been charged with murder in connection with the death last month of another Lexington man.

- Advertisement -

According to Kentucky State Police, Cecil Russell,. of Lexington, is charged with murder and evidence tampering in connection with the death of 38-year-old Lazarus Parker whose body was found Feb. 9 in the trunk of a burning car in Bourbon County.

He’d been shot before being put in the trunk and the car set on fire, according to the Bourbon County coroner.

According to Fayette County Detention Center records, Russell is being held on $1 million bond.

UPDATE POSTED 5:40 P.M. FEB. 26, 2021

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6, in collaboration with the State Examiners Office and Bourbon County Coroner, continue to investigate the Feb. 9 death of 38-year-old Lazarus Romell Parker, of Lexington, whose body was found in the trunk of a burning car in a barn just off the road on a farm in Bourbon County.

He’d been shot.

In a statement released Friday, the KSP said, “Detectives are actively investigating the incident to further determine the circumstances surrounding his death. More information may be available for release as the investigation continues.”

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. FEB. 24, 2021

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old Lexington man has been identified as the person found in a burning car two weeks ago.

Bourbon County Coroner DeeGee Ison-Roe identified the body as that of Lazarus Romell Parker. Dental records were used to confirm the identity, she said.

Parker was shot to death before the car was set on fire. He was found in the trunk.

No funeral arrangements have been set.

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. FEB. 9, 2021

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, was contacted by Bourbon County Dispatch just after 7 A.M. Tuesday requesting investigative assistance following a vehicle fire.

The initial investigation indicates the Bourbon County Fire Department responded to 505 Hutchinson Road around 5:30 A.M. after a passerby observed flames and smoke coming from a barn near the roadway.

According to the KSP, firefighters discovered a 4-door passenger car fully engulfed in flames, parked inside of the barn. After subduing the fire, firefighters located what appeared to be human remains and contacted Kentucky State Police.

The Bourbon County Coroner responded to the scene and removed the human remains.

Detectives with Post 6 are actively working to determine the cause and reason for the fire and identify the victim involved. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact Post 6 at 859-428-1212. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Louisville, KY.

Detective Jeffrey Gaby is leading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP Personnel, Bourbon County Fire Department, Bourbon County Coroner, and KSP Post 7 Arson Investigator.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 A.M. FEB. 9, 2021

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives say a body found in a burning car could turn into a homicide investigation.

According to the Kentucky State Police, a passing motorist spotted what they thought was a barn on fire just off the road at the Francis Hall House, 505 Hutchinson Road, at about 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered it was a car — a four-door sedan — on fire. The car had been pulled inside the double barn door. Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters discovered a badly burned body inside, according to the KSP.

The trunk of the car was partially opened and the body was in the trunk, according to the KSP.

The barn is on a farm near Bryan Station Road and the Fayette County line, but the KSP and Bourbon County Coroner’s office don’t think the car or body are connected to the farm or its owners.

The car is being pulled from the barn for better investigation and to remove the body, which will be taken to Louisville for an autopsy, according to the KSP.

For now, the case is described as a death investigation that troopers say “could turn into a homicide investigation.”