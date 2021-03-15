Amid COVID-19 Isolation, Chabad of the Bluegrass offer Passover options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Chabad of the Bluegrass) – As Lexington Jews prepare for another Pandemic Passover, Lexington Passover Project Offers Seder and Seder-to-Go Options.

As Passover — the most widely-celebrated Jewish holiday in America — approaches, and with restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Chabad of the Bluegrass has joined national and local partners to launch the Lexington Passover Project.

With many unable to gather for the seder with family, friends, and community as they planned to, the Lexington Passover Project is offering two options to help Jews across central Kentucky.

For those who have been vaccinated, or have antibodies, Chabad is hosting a socially distanced open-aired Seder on the first tow nights of Passover, March 27th and 28th, with family seating, and a communal feel.

For those unable to attend Lexington Passover Project will also offer “Seder-to-Go” kits containing instructions on how to conduct a Passover seder yourself as well as all of the traditional foods, ensuring that every Jew in Lexington and across central Kentucky wishing to have a Passover seder can easily do so.

“While traditionally, Passover is a time when families and communities come together, this year, our celebrations will be different, yes celebrating our freedom is needed now more than ever,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin. “That’s why we’re making sure that everyone has what they need to celebrate Passover.”

To register for the Seder, or to order a no-cost Seder Kit, Email LexingtonPassoverProject@gmail.com

The preparations for the seder are not just in the kitchen. The seder is generally led by the head of the family and all kinds of people are stepping into that role on short notice. So Rabbi Litvin is offering an online crash course and “model seder” to teach them, as well as sharing online Passover resources at www.Chabad.org/CoronaPassover made to help people through this unique Passover on the world’s largest Judaism website.

The local effort is part of a global Passover campaign that began in 1954, when the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, launched the shmurah matzah initiative as part of an effort to create awareness and promote the observance of the holiday. An estimated four million hand-baked shmurah matzahs will be distributed by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement leading up to Passover.

What: Community Seders

Where: Chabad of the Bluegrass 568 Columbia Ave

When: March 27th, March 28th 830 pm