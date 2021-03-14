Book drive to honor late councilman, Jake Gibbs, begins Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – A book drive began today to honor Jake Gibbs, former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Councilman.
It’s an international book project to honor his love for learning and reading.
This program provides donated books to schools, prisons, homeless shelters, hospitals and other local non profits and around the world.
People can drop off books in excellent condition at Good Foods Co-op, High Street YMCA, Sav’s Restaurant, Third Street Stuff, Cup of Commonwealth and West Sixth Brewing.
Gibbs widow, Anita Courtney, says its not only a way to honor him, but help them heal as well.
“We were just looking ahead to the month of March when he passed, and when his birthday was and just try to figure out how to make that less heartbreaking” said Courtney.
The book drive will run from the 14th to the 21st.
Accepted books include adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction, English, math, science and medical textbooks, dictionaries, complete encyclopedia sets before 2000, books in Spanish. The project does not accept cookbooks, religious materials, self-help or gardening books.