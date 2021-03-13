Cam Fletcher enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s basketball freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Fletcher notified Kentucky of his decision on Saturday and will have the ability to transfer to any school without any restrictions, per NCAA rules.

“Although this season did not go the way any of us wanted to, being a part of the Kentucky men’s basketball program has been a great experience,” Fletcher said. “I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates and especially the Big Blue Nation for making my time here so special. I grew so much this season, not only on the court but as a man and I’ll be forever thankful for this opportunity. However, with careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other options and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Fletcher appeared in eight games with one start in 2020-21. He scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, had five steals and shot 53.8% from the field.

The St. Louis native began his collegiate career with his best overall performance of the season in an 81-45 win over Morehead State. Fletcher scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and added five boards, three assists and a steal. Following that performance, Fletcher started against Richmond and had four points, six rebounds and a steal. In 13 minutes of action against then No. 7 Kansas, Fletcher had a pair of rebounds and two steals. In UK’s regular-season finale, he contributed two points and two rebounds.

“Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career.”

Fletcher was a consensus four-star product who averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game to lead Vashon High School to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state semifinals before postseason play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He was the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year and was a two-time state champion.

The 6-foot-6 forward was ranked as high as the No. 49 overall player by Rivals. He climbed in the rankings after his surge in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League where he averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

