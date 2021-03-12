Teacher of the Week: Amanda Sizemore, Childhood Development Center of the Bluegrass

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– The thought of being around preschool aged children could be overwhelming for some, but our Teacher of the Week, Amanda Sizemore wouldn’t have it any other way.

Sizemore is the head preschool teacher at the Childhood Development Center of the Bluegrass at UK, and she loves every second of it.

She says the kids are like little sponges and she loves seeing the way they expand and grow.

Sizemore feels a responsibility to help the little ones grow not just into good learners, but good people as well.