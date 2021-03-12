Repair work to close part of KY 955 in Carter County next week

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Department of Highways crews will temporarily close part of KY 955 — Jacobs Fork — in Carter County next week to finish embankment repairs.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday. March 15, and continuing 8-4 each day through Wednesday, March 17, KY 955 will be closed between Rastoreer and Dolphin roads about a mile from KY 174 at Lawton (milepoint 5.2) as crews finish back-filling and other work where T-rail has been installed to support the embankment. During daytime construction hours, motorists should detour via local or alternate routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.