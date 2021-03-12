One of two suspects arrested in Laurel County shooting

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was arrested and another is still on the loose following an assault and shooting outside London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 58-year old Denver Napier, of London, was arrested and charged in connection to an assault on a man who was also shot in the arm on Fisherman’s Cove Road Friday afternoon. Investigators say the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital. His name wasn’t released.
Deputies say Napier and the other suspect took off from the shooting scene. They say Napier was found on Chaney Ridge Road and arrested. As of this writing, the other suspect, who wasn’t named by deputies, still had not been found.
Investigators say Napier was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st degree and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree-1st offense-methamphetamine. He was jailed in London.
