Kentucky Castle donates $4,500 to God’s Pantry

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Food Pantry got a generous donation from a well-known area landmark Friday afternoon.
The non-profit received a 4,500 dollar check from the Kentucky Castle. It will help the food bank feed 36,000 people in need in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Food Pantry, says the pandemic has made food insecurity much worse, and recent ice storms and flooding have only added to the troubles.
The Kentucky Castle says it took out 10-percent of its food sales for two weeks, and that’s the money that was donated.
“From a personal standpoint, it means a lot to me to work at a place that cares enough about their community to go out of their way to give back,” Christie Eckerline, COO of The Kentucky Castle, said.
“It could not be a more important time to help those that are experiencing hunger as we start recovering from this pandemic, finally,” Halligan said.
The Castle says it also donated nearly 100 pounds of food.
God’s Food Pantry says it will be in Beattyville Saturday, handing out food to flood victims.