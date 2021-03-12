Christian Appachian group sets up flooding relief centers in Paintsville, Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Disaster Relief is operating two command centers to handle requests for flood assistance located at:

485 Ponderosa Drive, Paintsville, Kentucky

495 Williams Street, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky

Staff and volunteers have been working to assess damage for families impacted by recent flooding in the area. Homeowners can stop by either location between 9 am and 3 pm to complete paperwork to begin the assessment process.

To date, CAP has completed nearly 200 assessments and have several teams on the ground in the communities surrounding Floyd, Johnson, and Rockcastle Counties. Specific repairs and projects are being completed as quickly and safely as possible.

CAP’s Disaster Relief is working with local emergency management staff to coordinate assessment and cleanup teams today. An additional 18 volunteers (four teams) joined the nearly 30 volunteers already working with CAP crews on cleanup.

For people in Johnson County that need flood assistance, call Jill Stafford at 606.872.3137

In Rockcastle County, call Vickie Gaffney at 606.392.4375

For churches, groups, community members interested in volunteering, contact Becky Neuenschwander at 606.872.0892

To help CAP meet these growing needs of families and individuals impacted by the recent flooding, visit www.christianapp.org/flood2021.