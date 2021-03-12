Celebrate National Girl Scout Day with contactless cookie delivery

Anyone interested can visit the website HERE or use the Grubhub app, place your order and then pickup your delivery from your mailbox or doorstep. You can also enter your zipcode on the website to find the closest cookie booth to you, if you’d rather pick them up in person.
National Girl Scout Day commemorates the first official girl scout troop meeting on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia where 18 girls were present. Today, the organizataion has more than 3.7 million members.
The Girl Scouts of America encourages girls to build confidence and character through service projects, outdoor activities and adventures.
