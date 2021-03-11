UK sorority organizing virtual 5K to benefit The Nest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sorority at the University of Kentucky is hosting its’ 10th annual Shamrock 5K benefiting a local nonprofit.
Kappa Delta sorority has once again partnered with The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families for their Shamrock Shuffle on March 20, 2021.
All proceeds will benefit The Nest Center and Prevent Child Abuse America.
The fundraiser will take place virtually this year. Participants will be provided with example 5k courses in the area and are welcome to walk/run their own 5K course if preferred.
Runner packets will be distributed via email prior to the race.
The $25 registration fee includes a race t-shirt, for the first 500 runners to register. A link to register can be found HERE. The deadline to register is March 20 at 11:59 P.M.
