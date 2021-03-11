Two women shot near elementary school in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say two women were shot Thursday night near William Wells Brown Elementary School.
Investigators say it happened at the intersection of Triple Crown Parkway and Nelson Avenue around 7:21 p.m.
Police say both women were taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No names were released.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shootings.
Police say they’re looking for a red car that was seen headed down Triple Crown Parkway immediately following the shootings.