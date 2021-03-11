Cold front brings rain to end the week

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will edge into north central Kentucky this evening. The line will weaken as it spreads south across the area overnight. Rain showers will continue into tomorrow morning and sliding south throughout the day. A few rain showers will be possible throughout the weekend. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Rain and a few thunderstorms, with lows in the 50s.
FRIDAY – Rain showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
