Race in Nicholasville to be held Sunday in Remembrance of Officer Burke Rhoades

NICHOLASVILLE, KY (WTVQ) – Six years-ago, the Nicholasville Police Department buried one of its own who was tragically killed in the line of duty.

Even though he died years ago, a part of Burke Rhoades is still supporting his community and his brothers in blue.

In march 2015, Rhoades was killed in a multi-vehicle crash and left behind his wife Melissa Mason and their three kids.

On Thursday afternoon, Rhoades’ family and fellow officers gathered to remember him.

His wife called him a family man with a passion to serve.

On Sunday, a race in his honor will take place in Nicholasville called the Burke 5.74 after his badge number.

“It’s not just about remembrance, but its about understanding what he was willing to sacrifice for the good of the community for the good of the state for the good of the nation,” says Mason.

Registration is still open for the race on Sunday.

To sign up, click the link here