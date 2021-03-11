Part of US 60 to close week of March 22 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of US 60 east in Rowan County will be closed for several days for drainage repairs this month.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, beginning March 22, contractors will close US 60 about 1.5 miles east of Christy Creek near Bramblewood Lane, so crews can dig through the roadway to replace a drainage pipe underneath.

The road will be closed at that work location for several days, possibly through March 29.

All through traffic and commercial trucks should detour using I-64 between Morehead and Olive Hill.