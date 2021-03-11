Madison couple, Lexington police officer try to recover from fire, flooding

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Madison County couple and their two kids first had to flee flood waters and now they are recovering from the loss of their home to a fire that may have been caused by the flooding.

But miracles do happen.

The wife, Michelle Mayfield, was able to dig through the ashes and find her husband Matt’s wedding band earlier this week.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Mayfields continue to recover.

The flood waters started rising from the Kentucky River at their home at 3492 River Road in Richmond on Feb. 28. They left with their two children.

They managed to get their dogs and horses out.

A few days later, at about 7 p.m. on March 3, a neighbor, Lexington Police officer Jeremiah Morrison, who lives down the street and suffered heavy flooding damage, spotted what appeared to be smoke smoldering from the eaves.

The Mayfields rushed back and Matt went into the house to try to get the families two cats, three water turtles and milk snake.

He unfortunately wasn’t able to.

“We think it was electrical based on the smoldering,” Matt Mayfield said.

“We have a place to stay and clothes, still waiting on insurance but any donations would help,” Mayfield continued, recounting the last two weeks.

“I believe Jeremiah didn’t have flood insurance so they are in need, too, plus he broke his finger during clean up after,” Mayfield said of his neighbor.