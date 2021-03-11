LexLive now open to the public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A project years in the making is finally open, project leaders cut the ribbon today on LexLive.

It’s a strange time to open a 90,000 square foot space dedicated to bringing people together but employees are hopeful the new venture will make it.

LexLive on South Broadway, right across from Rupp Arena, will employ more than 200 people.

“Our city is so happy to welcome LexLive right here in downtown. This place is going to be hoppin,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

LexLive has 10 luxury theatres with heated reclining chairs. There’s a large format experience that includes an 80 foot wide screen, the largest in Kentucky. There’s also a bowling alley with 13 lanes, a game room, a sports bar, and TV’s all over with live entertainment.

“It has been a very tough year for everyone, everyone really around the world and everything pretty much stopped and so I’m thrilled that you chose Lexington. Lexington is the perfect place for this,” Mayor Gorton said.

A tough year indeed. Box Office Host Eric Robinson was furloughed from his previous job but he’s excited for new opportunity.

“I’m here greeting guests as they come in. Helping them with their movie choices, directing people to the concessions, the ushers, any of our other amenities. Things like our bowling, our bar, our restaurant, and just providing a very hands on experience for our guests,” Robinson said.

The facility says it’ll follow CDC guidelines. It’s at 60 percent capacity, masks are required, social distancing will be enforced and everything is sanitized.

“I’m sure everyone is very excited to be out, be social, in a safe way because safety is our number one priority and I’m just very excited to be a part of that and everyone on our team is excited to be a part of that,” Robinson said.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the venue can host private parties, group events and corporate retreats for nearly 2,400 people.