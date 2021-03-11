Jack Kain Ford earns 13th national President’s Award in 22 years

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jack Kain Ford is among an elite group of Ford

dealerships across America to be recognized with the 2020 President’s Award by Ford

Motor Company and is the only Central Kentucky Ford dealership to win the award.

The award honors dealerships that have excelled in automotive retailing in 2020, by providing exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

The 2020 award marks the 13th President’s Award presented to the dealership since 1998.

“Earning this award is a reflection of our entire staff’s commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible”, says Bob Kain General Manager of Jack Kain Ford. “I couldn’t be prouder to receive this recognition, especially since it comes from our customers. They’re the reason we were able to achieve this award.”

The President’s Award was established in 1998. Dealers become eligible through survey responses from customers related to their sales and service satisfaction.

“We do our best to continually improve and to be accountable to every customer,” said founder Jack Kain. “They’re our lifeline, and I thank our staff and customers for their dedication to this dealership. Every year since I opened the doors in 1959, I’ve made a conscious effort to train our staff in the do’s & don’ts of customer service. Receiving our 13th President’s Award means they listen and we’re doing it right.

“In order to achieve the President’s Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations every day in every department. The pursuit of excellence is not for the faint of heart – it requires passion, tenacity and, of course, hard work. This prestigious award salutes those top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction – in both sales and service – in automotive retailing,” said Greg Ruminski, Ford Regional Manager for Sales & Service.