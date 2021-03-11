How to watch Biden’s first prime-time presidential address

Washington (CNN) – President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his first prime-time address from the White House on Thursday night to commemorate the anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The address is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET.
Biden says he plans to talk about the next steps to address the pandemic.
“Tomorrow night, I’m going to (deliver a) prime-time address to the American people and talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next,” Biden said on Wednesday. “I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that the President will also “discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered.”
She said Biden looks forward to “highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal.”
What’s special about the speech?
Biden’s scheduled address to the nation will take place exactly one year after President Donald Trump delivered remarks to the country after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, more than 29 million Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and more than half a million Americans have died because of it.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the US economy, challenged the American health care system in unprecedented ways, halted travel, squeezed supply chains and changed the way many Americans work and learn.
Biden’s speech comes on the heels of the final passage of his top legislative priority: the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. He’s expected to sign the package into law on Friday.

What time is the address?

8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch it?

The address will be broadcast on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International, with access to the livestream on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and simulcast on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795.
It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The speech will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.
