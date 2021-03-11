Heartwarming nursing home reunion after year of shut down

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – After nearly a year, the state finally eased visitor restrictions on some nursing homes.

“It is great to be back – to be able to hold her hand and give her a hug,” Rhonda Brashear said. Her mother, Josephine Engle, lives at Morning Pointe of Richmond.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard – just the separation and walls that’s put up by COVID that’s robbed so many people.”

“It makes me feel good that they can come back to visit me,” Engle said.

Engle and her husband, Clarence, came to Morning Pointe of Richmond in December of 2019. Less than four months later, COVID changed everyone’s world.

“We were locked out,” Brashear said. “We couldn’t visit them. We had to go to the window.”

Both of her parents caught the coronavirus about a year later, and Clarence died.

“I was in tears,” Engle said. “I miss him so much. I had a good husband – the best. And I’ve got the best family too.”

Described by family and staff as fun-loving, Clarence’s memory won’t be forgotten.

Brashear says Morning Pointe has been good to them both, and while wearing a bunch of protective gear, staff even allowed her to see her father in his final hours.

“Most families don’t do that,” Brashear said. “They can’t do that. I’ve seen news stories where families had to say goodbye on FaceTime or on the phone.”

Now that they’re finally reunited, Brashear says she’s not letting a moment pass.

“Her birthday is this coming Monday and we’re going to celebrate that with her,” Brashear said.

Engle will be 83 years old.

“I’m just thankful that I’m having another birthday,” Engle said, laughing.

Brashear says she always knew time was precious, but now, even more so.

“We want to make her life special and everyday just make it enjoyable and fulfilling,” Brashear said.