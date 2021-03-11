Cameron gives $15K from inaugural fund to flood relief, domestic violence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron donated inaugural funds, totaling $15,000, to three Kentucky non-profit organizations.

Operation UNITE’s Flood Relief Fund will receive $10,000 to assist with needs in Eastern Kentucky resulting from heavy flooding last month.

Hope’s Wings, a domestic violence prevention program in Richmond, will receive $2,500, and the Portland Promise Center, a community development center in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville, will receive $2,500.

Operation UNITE serves 32 counties and organized the Flood Relief Fund to mobilize resources in the region.

“Southern and Eastern Kentucky have been hit hard by flooding, and I hope that this $10,000 donation will assist with immediate recovery efforts and long-term needs like housing and transportation,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Many in the region lost everything and face a long road to rebuild, and we want to come alongside and financially help during this process.”

“In a situation that seems so hopeless, we are encouraged and inspired by the outpouring of support shown to those in southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Nancy Hale, President & CEO of Operation UNITE. “In addition to immediate needs, families will be dealing with the effects of this crisis for many months to come as they begin to rebuild their lives. Attorney General Cameron’s donation will help ensure that this assistance is available to them.”

Hope’s Wings will receive $2,500 to assist with the organization’s mission to provide domestic violence services for women and children in Madison County. Attorney General Cameron toured the organization’s Richmond facility last year.

During his visit, he learned that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hope’s Wings was forced to cancel its second-largest annual fundraiser and faced a significant budget shortfall.

“I was fortunate to meet with the hardworking staff and volunteers at Hope’s Wings last year,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has remained committed to serving Kentuckians who are survivors of domestic violence, a mission that our office shares. I hope that this donation will assist them in their important work.”

“We faced many challenges as a non-profit continuing to offer services during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Lainhart, Executive Director of Hope’s Wings. “The need for our services increased but the opportunity to fundraise decreased. This donation will allow us to rebuild the funds we use to provide medication assistance, and meet other immediate needs that the women and children living in our domestic violence shelter may have.”

Portland Promise Center will receive $2,500 to further the organization’s work to enrich the lives of children, youth, and families in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood. The community development center has operated in the neighborhood for more than 60 years.

“Local communities are the heart of the Commonwealth, and I’m grateful for the work that Portland Promise Center does each day to strengthen the Portland community and support the next generation,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The positive experiences and activities that children participate in at the Center will be carried with them throughout their lives.”

“The Portland Promise Center is a faith-based community center located in the Portland community of Louisville,” said Michael Matala, Executive Director. “For over 60 years, the Center has made it their aim to meet the physical, education, and spiritual needs of the children and youth in the Portland community. Currently, the Center is serving the community by acting as an NTI hub for students seeking to complete their academic requirements. The Portland Promise Center is thankful for all the generous support received, which allows the Center to continue to serve and offer quality programs to the amazing Portland community.”

The funds for the donations are remaining from Attorney General Cameron’s inaugural fund account and, by law, must be donated to 501(c)(3) organizations. In December 2019, Attorney General Cameron’s inauguration made history in the Commonwealth, when he became the first Black Kentuckian to serve as Attorney General and the first to serve in an independent statewide office.