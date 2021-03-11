Auto supplier in Christian County adding nearly a hundred jobs

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/METALSA) – Metalsa Structural Products Inc., a manufacturer of chassis structures for light and commercial combustion engine, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, plans to expand its Hopkinsville operation and create 97 full-time jobs in the years ahead to support its customers.

“The automotive industry will play a vital role in our efforts to build our economy back stronger than ever in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “If we are going to have a strong economy well into the future, automotive companies – particularly a strong supplier base – will be essential in making that goal a reality. Metalsa is an important part of Team Kentucky with three facilities in Central and West Kentucky, and the company’s continued growth is tremendously good news for our state.”

Metalsa’s leaders plan to invest in improvements at its existing facility on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville, as well as adding new machinery and equipment. The project will accommodate the installation of two new manufacturing lines to support customers in Michigan and Missouri. Work on the project is underway and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Metalsa employs over 2,800 people at three facilities in Kentucky, including 605 in Christian County. The Hopkinsville operation opened in 1989, followed by the Elizabethtown plant in 1994 and an Owensboro facility in 1997.

“In the spirit of collaboration, we thank Gov. Andy Beshear, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its Cabinet for Economic Development, Christian County, South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, the City of Hopkinsville and the Tennessee Valley Authority for this opportunity of economic growth,” said Gustavo Andres, chief commercial and marketing officer at Metalsa. “Our expansion is significant because it allows us to support our customers’ growing business and meet their demands while also supporting the growth of our community.”