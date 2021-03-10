WATCH: Ethan’s adoption ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A happy update for a dog left in dire condition in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Ethan has officially found his furever home.
The humane society shared a livestream of Ethan’s adoption ceremony Wednesday.
Jeff Calloway and his family, who have been fostering Ethan for several weeks, are officially adopting him.
Ethan gained a worldwide following after he was found in the humane society parking lot weighing just 40 pounds. At the time, Ethan wasn’t able to stand on his own. Now, he’s doubled his weight.
The Kentucky Humane Society has said it plans to follow Ethan’s journey.
Watch HERE.
You can read more on Ethan’s backstory HERE.