UK Football spring practice begins Tuesday, no spring game this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky football team will begin its 15-practice spring schedule on Tuesday, March 16 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. The practices will span the month of March and conclude in mid-April.

Practices are closed to fans at this time.

The Wildcats will not host a spring game this season. The decision not to hold a spring game was made as we continue to prioritize UK Athletics’ proud partnerships with the University, UK HealthCare, and local and state authorities, which are working together to operate both community testing and the Commonwealth’s largest vaccination clinic in and around Kroger Field.

“We are excited to begin spring practice next week,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “Although we won’t have a spring game, we are looking forward to what next season might look like and hopefully that is having full capacity at Kroger Field. We can’t wait to feel that energy again.

“I want to give a special shout-out to everyone working hard to give COVID tests and vaccines at Kroger Field. We appreciate the work they are doing for the people in the Commonwealth.”

The Cats are coming off a 5-6 season that saw them face a 10-game all-Southeastern Conference regular season before defeating NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the program’s third consecutive postseason victory.

Stoops’ team features a wealth of talent in 2021 with 15 starters returning, including seven offense, five defense and three specialists. The roster also includesnine “super seniors” (seniors who took advantage of the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver for all 2020 fall student-athletes due to COVID-19), including five starters. The returning “super senior” starters are wide receiver Josh Ali, offensive guard Luke Fortner, tight end Justin Rigg, kickoff returner/defensive back Zach Johnson and kicker Matt Ruffolo.

Twelve players will also see their first action in a Kentucky uniform after enrolling in early January. Eight of the mid-year enrollees are high school standouts who graduated in December – offensive lineman JagerBurton, defensive back Maxwell Hairston, defensive back Jordan Lovett, wide receiver Chauncey Magwood, quarterback Kaiya Sheron, tight end Jai Williams, offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh and running back La’Vell Wright.

Williams, a freshman from Lake Forest, Illinois is a new addition to the roster. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound tight end was a two-year starter for head coach ChuckSpagnoli at Lake Forest High School where he was a two-way player who lined up at linebacker and tight end. He also was a member of all four special teams units. He is the son of James Williams, also known as “Big Cat,” who played 12 seasons (1991-2003), mostly as an offensive tackle, with the Chicago Bears and is known as one of the “100 Greatest Bears of All-Time.”

Season ticket renewals for 2021 are available and can be made on My UK Account. All returning season ticket holders from the 2019 and 2020 seasons received information last month by email regarding the renewal campaign. Paper invoices will no longer be mailed; however, printable invoices are available online and fans are encouraged to call the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 4) for assistance.

No-interest payment plans are available online, and the priority renewal deadline is Friday, April 16. For more information about payment plan options, credits, invoices and frequently asked questions, visit UKFootballTix.com.

For fans wanting to purchase season tickets for the first time, browse our available seats and learn more about season ticket offerings and frequently asked questions by visiting UKFootballTix.com. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287(Option 1).

The support of every member of the Big Blue Nation is meaningful and makes a difference for the 500-plus student-athletes who compete for Kentucky. Season tickets, annual donations and philanthropic gifts directly support scholarships and student-athlete support services, including academics, healthcare, nutrition, sports medicine, travel and equipment, for all 22 varsity teams. To learn more about the new Ev’ry Wildcat Fund and other opportunities to make a difference, fans are encouraged to reach out to the K Fund Office at (859) 257-6300 or by sending an email to KFund@uky.edu.

