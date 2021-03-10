Transylvania Men’s Basketball to play for third-straight HCAC title

The Transylvania Women's Basketball team will also look to keep their conference tournament winning streak alive as well

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – For now the third-straight year, the Transylvania Men’s Basketball team will play for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.Tip-off for Transy vs. Franklin College will be at 7:30 PM from the Beck Center.

There is a big difference between this year’s championship game and the last two. This season, the winner will not punch their ticket to the NCAA D-III Men’s Basketball Tournament. That tournament has been canceled.

ABC 36’s Austin Miller caught up with Head Coach Brian Lane and the Pioneers as they prepare to hopefully end their season on a huge note.

The Transylvania Women’s Basketball team will also play for a conference tournament title. Their game tips off at 5 PM.