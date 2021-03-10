Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
8
Kentucky State House
Work ready scholarship bill passes

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — After lawmakers rejected a statewide ban on no-knock warrants, a Kentucky state House committee advanced a version Wednesday that limits the practice but stops short of a sweeping prohibition, nearly one year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The bill now heads to the House floor for a vote. It passed the Kentucky Senate unanimously on Feb. 25.

- Advertisement -

Sponsored by GOP Senate President Robert Stivers, the bill mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” The warrants would also have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It also includes measures that would require officers to take more steps in order to obtain warrants in the limited circumstances they are allowed. Judges would also be required to sign legibly when approving them.

Last summer, many demonstrators called on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants after the March 13, 2020, death of Taylor.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in Louisville. A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee Wednesday, but was not voted on.

Sponsored by state Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat who took part in downtown protests last year, the proposal outlines penalties for officers who misuse body cameras and mandates drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in “deadly incidents.”

Scott, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, joined three other Democratic representatives in passing on Stivers’ bill, reserving the right to vote “yes” on the floor. Fifteen other senators on the committee voted in favor of Stivers’ measure.

“I would love to see some of these reasonable amendments that Rep. Scott is proposing get on this bill going forward,” Democratic state Rep. Patti Minter said. “But I look forward to being a ‘yes’ on the floor if that happens.”

Senate President Stivers noted that both he and Scott had discussed some areas in her bill that could possibly be incorporated into the bill he has sponsored.

“I truly appreciate Rep. Scott’s work in this area. And I don’t think that we are seeking different outcomes,” Stivers said. “I think we are just looking at it from a different method.”

If any changes were made through floor amendments, the altered legislation would be sent to the Senate for another vote.

Louisville’s Metro Council banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020. Virginia passed a ban on all no-knock warrants last fall. The warrants are also not permitted under Oregon and Florida state law.

Previous articleTraffic stop leads to big marijuana bust in Ohio County
Next articleGov. Beshear reports COVID positivity rate is below 4%
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com