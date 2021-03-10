Gov. Beshear visits regional vaccination site in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ/GOVERNOR’S OFFICE) – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear met with local officials and visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Ashland, which was launched in partnership with King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“Through a global pandemic, and now through a back-to-back ice storm and record flooding, King’s Daughters never fails to show up for their community,” said Gov. Beshear. “Along with local leaders, they have worked tirelessly to help us ensure every Kentuckian has a COVID-19 vaccination site close to where they live so they can receive their shot of hope, a modern medical miracle.”

On March 4, Gov. Beshear announced the state is opening an additional 157 vaccination sites, for a total of 567 sites across the commonwealth.

King’s Daughters Health System has administered more than 42,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. King’s Daughters is still prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A, 1B and 1C individuals in the region are encouraged to sign up by calling 606-408-2683.

The Ashland regional vaccination site is located at:

Bellefonte Pavillion

2000 Ashland Drive

Ashland, KY, 41169

During his visit, the Governor also presented King’s Daughters Health System with a $4 million award from an Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot program grant to purchase health equipment. This is expected to result in the creation of 250 full-time jobs and mitigate job losses and concerns about availability of care in the region after the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. The grant was first announced in October. To learn more, see the original release.