Fire destroys 1 of few remaining covered bridges in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (AP) – Officials say one of Kentucky’s few remaining covered bridges has been destroyed in a blaze.
News outlets cited a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge caught fire Tuesday night.
The Kentucky Tourism website says it was one of 13 covered bridges remaining in the state.
The 246-foot-long bridge was built in 1871 and was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky.
Sheriff Jerry Pinkston says the bridge was a historical landmark and many in the community are sad over losing it.
Officials are trying to determine the case of the blaze.