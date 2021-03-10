East Kentucky Dream Center is handing out hope

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A faith-based non-profit that aims to help those across Eastern Kentucky is “handing out hope” to people trying to recover from flooding.
The “East Kentucky Dream Center” is handing out free hot meals every Wednesday and Friday, along with grocery bags.
The non-profit says it’s feeding almost 700 people weekly.
It’s also giving out free clothing, shoes, and coats to anyone in need.
Executive Director Rachel Dotson said the center is committed to providing free necessities to struggling communities throughout eastern Kentucky.
“To see the smile on a mom’s face that is worrying about where her family’s next meal will come from. To see a dad just have tears in his eyes when they come to our door to pick up hot meals. It’s overwhelming,” Dotson said.
The center also offers hygiene items for babies through adults.
Dotson said everything is done through fundraising and donations. The free meal program is covered by local thrift stores.