Work starts this month on $1.3 million Harsha Bridge project at Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Work will start this month on a $1.3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to upgrade the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville.

The project includes a new latex concrete surface on all driving lanes, joint and seal replacements, and other improvements to the 2,100-foot bridge that carries US 68 across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio.

Contractors will set up traffic control on the bridge the week of March 15, then begin milling and paving operations. Work will continue through July.

The existing two-way traffic will be maintained on the bridge during the project, but motorists should expect shifting traffic patterns and narrow 10.5-foot driving lanes. Concrete barricades will separate traffic from work zones. Speed limits may be reduced.

The work is being done under a $1,283,545.36 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to M&M Services Co., Inc. The company has 120 calendar days to complete the work.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.