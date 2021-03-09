Teacher of the Week: Tracey Birdwhistell, Turner Elementary School

Birdwhistell teaches art to kindergarten through fifth grade.

Anderson County, Ky. (WTVQ)– Art lovers say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. It just so happens the beholders in Tracey Birdwhistells art class really like her.

Miss Birdwhistell has taught art at Turner Elementary in Anderson county for 4 years.

- Advertisement -

She says in a time when art programs are being cut all across the country she feels even more of a responsibility.

And it’s not just those skills like cutting and drawing that they’re learning. She says especially now it’s about perseverance.

A lesson we could all stand to learn.